What happened to our meeting?

Furious town councillors have vented their frustrations after work began on the new layout for Oswestry’s latest supermarket despite them still waiting for a site visit.

Members of the local authority previously voiced serious concerns over the impact the redesign as part of the new Lidl could have on the junction of Salop Road and Victoria Road, as well as the entrance to the town cemetery, requesting more information from supermarket officials.

But last week motorists found themselves in lengthy queues as work commenced.

Councillor Sandy Best said she was “appalled” by the situation.

She told the Advertizer: “I am absolutely disgusted that in due process of this going through the bodies we have raised concerns to have not acted accordingly and have allowed these roadworks to continue without consideration for a better system such as a roundabout.

“I think this [the traffic build-up] is a sign of things to come. What won’t help is that you now get a build-up of traffic at the new Aldi, as well as heavy traffic coming via Shrewsbury Road.”

Councillor Chris Schofield, who questioned why the plans were not included as part of the initial planning proposal as requested by town councillors, added: “It’s quite disappointing to be kept out of the loop when it is a major junction for the town. Everyone who lives in Oswestry knows it is a busy junction at the best of times.

“We are in the same boat as everyone else. We have asked for a site visit and the clerk is pursuing that, but it seems it is going to be too late.”

Meanwhile, Councillor Duncan Kerr said lessons must be learnt and that planning permission should not be granted unless all the information is available.

Members had suggested the junction layout may need to be re-thought when they looked at the plans for the first time in December, suggesting a roundabout might be more appropriate.

But for motorists queuing as far back as the College Road junction last week, it seems the traffic lights design is set to go-ahead.

Simon Jones, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said the notification in December was not intended as a “consultation exercise”.

He continued: “The principle of signalising the Shrewsbury Road/Victoria Road junction was a matter that was considered at planning stage and there was discussion at the time about the principle of providing a roundabout at this location. Further analysis was undertaken and included with the transport assessment and it was concluded that the signalisation was the most appropriate junction arrangement.”

Meanwhile, the store is expect to open in less than six weeks with a date set for February 23; roadworks are set to be completed by early March.