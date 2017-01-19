Oswestry town-centre shop is set to close for housing

An application has been made to create a new four-storey building in Oswald Road, Oswestry.

GT Appliances has proposed the demolition of existing buildings to redevelop the site.

The company wants to build 13 semi-sheltered apartments over a four-storey building. It will also include a ground-floor warden’s accommodation and office, as well as service rooms and a communal lounge.

The application states how the building has no features of historic interest and does not contribute to the historic character of this part of the conservation area. The building is currently in use as a retail outlet for electrical appliances.

The existing retail use of the building is restricted because of the rear access, which can be difficult for deliveries and customer collections, says the report.

The GT Appliances business is now looking for an alternative site for its shop, with better access.