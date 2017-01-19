Llanrhaeadr flood: "This must not happen again," says councillor

A concerned county councillor has called for reassurance and investment to make sure Llanrhaeadr is not hit by a flooding incident of this kind again.

Homes and businesses were left damaged with extensive damage caused to some properties by the water

County Cllr Aled Davies has called for investment by United Utilities to help safeguard the village in future.

He said: “The pipes run just above the village, all along my constituency from Llansilin to Penybontfawr, and there has been a blow out maybe once or twice a year on the line.

“Because it is above the village people have been really concerned that something like this could happen.

“The contractors have done a great job helping to clear up, but now we need to think about the longer term effects.

“There needs to be a reassurance, on what has happened and for more investment to possibly line the pipes to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.”

The pipes from Lake Vyrnwy take water to Oswestry, where it goes into a pumping station and then to the North West of England.

Cllr Davies expressed his concerns to the people of the village who have been affected, but also added lessons needed to be learned from this.

He also believes it if it had happened in the middle of the night, the damage could have been much worse.

He added: “We have a meeting with United Utilities on Thursday, and I don’t think there will be complete answers, as an investigation is taking place.

“If it had burst at say 12 o’clock at night, it could have been much worst so that was a blessing really, that people were around when it happened.”

A meeting will take place on Thursday at 7.30pm in the village hall between United Utilities and residents.

Cllr Huw Williams added: “We want to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

“There are questions to ask with regards to the pipeline, and possibly how stable the land is following this flood.”