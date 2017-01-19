A DELUGE of water from a burst pipe saw homes and businesses flooded and evacuated on a Friday the 13th to forget in Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant.

At 1.30pm on Friday, a pipe taking water from Lake Vyrnwy to Oswestry and onto the North West of England burst, sending surges of water into the village, damaging homes and businesses in the process.

Flood water ran for two hours from the pipe above the village, before a huge clean-up operation began, which is still ongoing.

Community councillor Huw Williams said the village was still in shock.

He said: “It has been a traumatic time for people, and they are still in shock.

“The water company has been brilliant in helping people, but we want to stop this from happening again,” he added.

An investigation is now underway with the owners of the water pipes, United Utilities, who sent 40 workers to assist the clean-up over the weekend.

They have been working with homeowners and businesses throughout the week.

A spokesperson for United Utilities said: “Our engineers are investigating and we are working closely with the fire service to assist those who have been flooded.

“We are aware that the pipe has burst previously and we will be carrying out a thorough investigation to identify the cause of this latest event to help prevent a recurrence.”

On Monday, 42 homes and 12 businesses had been affected, and on Friday evening two families were not able to stay in their homes due to the damage.

Coincidentally, the flood hit the village almost 63 years to the day since the last time a burst pipe flooded hit the village.

County councillor Aled Davies said: “Some homes were more affected than others, I just feel so sorry for ones badly affected.

“Some had offices in their basements and there have been books and personal belongings ruined.

“My heart goes out to them.”

Ann Owen, of the Falls Head and Beauty, saw the water tearing down Watergate Street, leading into Market Square in the village when the first surge of water came down.

“I just panicked really when I saw it coming down, and we just piled towels up at the door of the shop,” she said.

“In the shop the water was about two to three inches deep, and at one point was thigh deep outside the shop.

“We’ve had to cancel a host of bookings over the weekend, but it is a blessing that no-one was hurt by the flooding.

“Even though it was scary, I feel lucky that my home wasn’t affected, but some people were less fortunate than I was.”

Mrs Owen is now working with United Utilities in the clean-up of her store, which re-opened on Tuesday, and she praised the work of the company and contractors Forshaw.

The cellar of the Wynnstay Arms Hotel became submerged in the flood water, damaging stock and equipment.

A pile of stock sits outside the hotel, as the owners wait to re-open.

Kelly Townsend who works in the hotel, saw the ground floor of his house, just a stone’s throw away, left under water.

He has described the incident as devastating and admitted it could be weeks before he returns to his home.

He said: “Everything got wet, the TV, furniture, belongings, the dog’s bed, the ground floor was flooded.

“We can go inside where there are blowers drying everything, but it isn’t livable.

“It has been devastating, terrible. We are staying with friends but because of the time of year it could take weeks before we return,” he added.

United Utilities has been visiting properties, and all properties affected would receive £250 compensation immediately as a good will gesture.

Dyfed Powys Police was on hand to close roads until the issue was resolved, with Powys County Council supplying sandbags and fire crews pumping water out of homes.