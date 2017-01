A rabbit which spent Christmas and new year at an Oswestry veterinary surgery is hoping for a better 2017.

‘Benjamin’ was found in a street in the town and was taken to Park Issa Vets in Salop Road, where he was checked over and kept in the hope his owner would come forward.

But no-one has – and now staff at the vets are looking for someone else to come forward and give him a ‘Forever Home’.

Anyone interested in homing the rabbit should call 01691 670067.