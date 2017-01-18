Syrian refugees settle in at college to learn English

SYRIAN refugees in Oswestry are halfway through a course to help improve their English.

The group of 12 students are studying at North Shropshire College to assist with their integration into the community by learning information such as medication names and popular sayings, and will also focus on employability teaching interview techniques.

Ten of the group came from Lebanon with a further two coming from Bangladesh.

Tutor Rosemarie Sellers commented: “They are a pleasure to teach. I wish all of my students were as polite as they are. It’s an honour to be able to help in any way I can.”

The class runs until the summer and is being delivered with help from national organisation Refugee Action.

If anyone is interested in volunteering with the organisation or would like more information on the project visit www.refugee-action.org.uk