Senior Wrexham councillor denies Bronington farmer's claims as solar plans recommended

A SENIOR Wrexham borough councillor has refuted claims by an evicted Bronington farmer that his tenancy was ended because of plans for a solar farm.

Members of Wrexham council’s executive board yesterday voted unanimously to pass recommendations including authorising the lease of the land for a solar farm, as well as potentially selling the land on the open market.

Neil Rogers, lead member for economic performance and regeneration, said the plans for a solar farm had been public for a long time, and insisted Paul Martin was evicted after his time as a tenant farmer was up.

“We refute Mr Martin’s allegations that his tenancy has come to an end because of plans for a solar panel array,” he said.

“The council is not renewing the lease of any of its tenant farmers, as they come up for renewal, and this has been public knowledge in the farming community for many years.

“Moreover, plans for solar panels on the land at Bronington have been public for many years, as a public meeting was organised locally some time ago by the authority.

“We reiterate that Mr Martin was in a fixed-term tenancy at premises in Bronington until March 2015, and was given a lengthy notice period to plan his farming activities prudently.

“In spite of this, Mr Martin refused to co-operate, and the council was lenient enough to give him additional six months to vacate the farm – this was ignored, and as such we successfully gained possession by court order.

“As and when we have surplus land policy to sell on the open market, he may bid for it should he so wish.”

Mr Martin labelled the decision to use the land as a solar farm, or to sell it, as ‘short-sighted’ and says he will take the council’s advice to bid for it.

“I think it’s been underhand from the word go – I don’t think they have wanted to negotiate with me at all,” he said. “I have got land of my own – I’m free of the council and them telling what to do. They’re not on my back.

“Getting rid of the farms is very short-sighted by the council. The income and value of the land will go up and there’s no farming land for young people to start up.