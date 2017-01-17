Two cars and caravan damaged by fire in Llynclys

A fire which caused damaged to two cars and a static caravan in Llynclys is being investigated by police.

Firefighters from Oswestry were called to the blaze which broke out close to the White Lion public house on the crossroads of the A483 between 9pm and 10pm on Monday.

The vehicles involved were a Volkswagen Passat and a Vauxhall Astra.

Laura Maltby, of West Mercia Police, said: “Enquiries are currently ongoing and officers are keeping an open mind as to the cause of the fire, but it is believed it may have been started deliberately.

“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw people acting suspiciously in the area at the time.”

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the second vehicle was damaged by radiated heat.

Firefighters used breathing equipment, a hose reel jet and a main jet to extinguish the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 658SS of January 16.