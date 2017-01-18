Pant man needs help in dealing with prickly issue

A MAN from Pant is struggling to take care of endangered hedgehogs at his rescue centre and is appealing for donations.

Tim Robbins has been taking care of sick hedgehogs for over a year. But because of a lack of funding and donations, it has become too difficult for him to carry on with the rescue centre.

Although there are many local vets in the area, none is interested in helping the hedgehogs and often put down the ones that are sick, says Tim.

But he wants to ensure these animals are well looked after – and to do that he needs help.

Tim said: “It costs money to keep them warm and fed, and it’s difficult to foot all the costs myself, including vets’ bills.

“Vets around here seem to care more about business than animal welfare and that’s a shame.”

Mr Robbins (pictured left) has even undertaken training from Stapeley Wildlife Centre in Nantwich to learn how best to look after all types of hedgehogs.

He said: “It can take up to an hour a day to feed all the hedgehogs, and the babies have to be hand-fed milk, which is not cheap.

“Any help would be welcomed. There are currently more tigers in the world than hedgehogs and we are in real danger of losing the species altogether.”

Tim is appealing for anyone who wants to help by donating cat food or baby dog milk – or money to pay for vet bills and heat pads for the hedgehogs – to get in touch with him on 01691 238522.

He would also like to hear from any shops that would be willing to have a collection tin placed on their counter, so contributions can be made to go towards the fast-becoming endangered species.