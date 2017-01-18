Oswestry in top 10 of market towns

Oswestry has been named one of the top 10 most beautiful English market towns.

The list announced by website ‘Britain and Britishness’ last week places the town alongside the likes of Keswick in Cumbria and Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire.

In 10th place, Oswestry is featured for its historic Iron Age hillfort, the legend of King Oswald, and of course its historic market which dates back to 1190 and continues to this day.

David James, who compiled the list, said: “‘Market town’ is a term originating from the Middle Ages for a settlement that has the right to host markets.

“Performing an important role for the community, market towns acted as centres of trade for regional farms and villages where goods and services were exchanged.

“During more recent times, market towns have become desirable places to live for the well-heeled thanks to their historic significance and overall quaintness.”

Top of the list was Dorchester in Dorset, which the site noted for its position on the River Frome, its Roman Walls and its appearance in the Thomas Hardy novel The Mayor of Casterbridge.