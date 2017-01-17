Another Oswestry town centre shop under threat from 'extortionate' rates

Another shop on Cross Street, Oswestry looks set to close after ‘diabolical’ business rates are crippling the business.

The former Athena’s Artisans shop was taken over by Ray Murphy in September 2016 as a discount furniture shop, however, Mr Murphy fears the shop will not last until the end of the month due to what he says are extortionate business rates costing over £4,000, which he says he cannot afford to pay.

The shop is just one ground floor room, which has had a partition installed to reduce floor space in the hope that the business rates, which are set by the government and collected by Shropshire Council, would fall.

Mr Murphy has appealed to Shropshire councillors for help but so far has had no response. Former Oswestry Town Mayor, Peter Cherrington, had tried to help the shop owner by asking for a reassessment by the Valuation Office Agency, who said that they would be out in the New Year to re-evaluate the shop, but there has been no sign of any re-assessment so far.

“I’ve had no help from Shropshire Council whatsoever. The way things are going I don’t know if I’ll be here at the end of the month,” said Mr Murphy.

The shop owner has been denied a small business allowance, meaning that to pay off his business rates he would be giving £302 a week to the government, which would not be covered by takings from a slow January sales period.

“I’m speechless really. I only moved here four months ago; the people are so nice but it’s just such a shame that the council aren’t willing to help a local business,” continued Mr Murphy.

Councillor Paul Milner, the Mayor of Oswestry, has commented saying that the council wants to do as much as they possibly can for new businesses in the town.

“Encouragement and support is something that we really need in this town, especially in the first few months of a business being set up. I admire people that take the steps to create a new business, and I think it’s so important to the town that these businesses get off the ground, but they do need more support,” said Cllr Milner.

Phil Weir, Shropshire Council’s revenues and benefits service manager, said: “Business rateable values are the responsibility of the Valuation Office Agency, not individual councils, and any queries about the rateable value would need to go to the VOA rather than Shropshire Council.”

However on Shropshire council’s website, it says: ‘all ratable values are re-assessed at a general revaluation to ensure bills paid by any one ratepayer reflect changes over time in the value of their property. This helps maintain fairness in the rating system’