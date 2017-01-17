Ellesmere man found guilty of raping woman on New Year's Day two years ago

A man from Ellesmere has been found guilty of raping a woman as she slept after New Year’s celebrations.

David Bird was convicted by a jury at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday following a four-day trial which heard the 21-year-old took advantage of the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, after she went to bed intoxicated.

Recorder Martin Jackson adjourned sentence for reports which will include an assessment as to whether Bird should be considered a dangerous offender.

Sentence will be heard at Worcester Crown Court on February 10 and the defendant was warned he faces a substantial prison sentence.

Bird, of The Trench, near Ellesmere, was remanded in custody.

The jury had heard the incident happened at a house party in Ellesmere in the early hours of New Year’s Day two years ago.

Rebecca Wade, prosecuting, said Bird took advantage of the victim while she was asleep after seeing the New Year in at a pub. The victim was in an intoxicated state and was put to bed at the flat and when she and the defendant were alone the attack happened.

Giving evidence the woman said she had been asleep and had woken to find Bird on top of her and that she had tried to push him away.

Bird had denied the rape allegation and while he accepted sex took place he claimed it was consensual and the woman had made advances to him.