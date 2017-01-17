Drug dealer caught in Oswestry with wraps of cocaine and heroin inside Kinder Eggs is jailed

A drug dealer who was caught in Oswestry with wraps of cocaine and heroin hidden inside Kinder Eggs has been jailed for more than five years.

James Spotswood also had a knife said to be for protection or to threaten people to make payments.

The 28-year-old also escaped from the dock at Shrewsbury Crown Court following his trial and was later found in a nearby pub.

Spotswood was the driver of a car stopped in Gobowen Road when he and his accomplice, Alan O’Neill, were arrested.

At court on Friday, Spotswood was jailed for 64 months - a total of 54 months for possession of cocaine and heroin with intent to supply and possession of the knife, a further eight months for escaping, and two months for being in breach of a previous suspended sentence.

Recorder Martin Jackson said it was clear from phone messages they had been into Oswestry and other areas dealing drugs on previous occasions and the defendant’s claim during his trial that he had been under duress was rightly rejected by the jury.

Spotswood, of River Grove, New Ferry, Wirral, had pleaded guilty to the charge of escaping from custody and Recorder Jackson accepted it was an “impulsive action” and he was only at large for a few hours.

The court heard a Vauxhall Corsa driven by Spotswood was stopped in Gobowen Road just after midnight on January 30, last year. O’Neill was the passenger and officers searched the car and found 79 wraps of cocaine, nine wraps of heroin and one wrap of mixed white and brown powder, said to be worth £900, which were concealed inside Kinder Eggs.

Mobile phones were seized along with a knife and £235 found on Spotswood.

At an earlier hearing 28-year-old O’Neill, of Dundonald Street, Birkenhead, was given 40 months having admitted the two drugs offences.

The sentence will run consecutively to the four years and four months imposed at Mold Crown Court in March last year for robbery and theft at the Greatorex Store at Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant, near Oswestry, during which he had threatened the assistant with an imitation gun.