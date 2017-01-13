Flooding hits Mid Wales village Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant

Flooding has affected homes and business in Llanrhaeadr YM on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters from Llanfyllin and Llanfair Caereinion are currently on scene dealing with the incident which is widespread.

A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire Service (MAWWS) confirmed a pipe has burst due to fast flowing water coming down from the hills.

The service also confirmed they are working together with fire crews, to monitor if properties needed to be exacuated.

Sandbags from Powys County Council have been requested, and a culvert on Chapel Street is currently blocked with rubble.