In Pictures: Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Manchester Arena

NWN Media photographer Don Jackson-Wyatt jumped at the chance to photograph the legendary Red Hot Chili Peppers supported by Babymetal at the Manchester Arena recently.

Don, an award-winning music photographer, said: “I was blown away by the visual impact the band made in the live arena and hopefully I have captured that through my camera.”

The Red Hot Chili Peppers were formed in 1983 and have a global fanbase and album sales of nearly 80 million.

Supporting band Babymetal are new on the scene and are a fusion of the heavy metal and Japanese idol genres and are gaining cult popularity across the globe.