Volunteers wanted to get monorail back on track

Volunteers are needed for an exciting project to rebuild what is reputed to be the world’s only steam-powered monorail.

The Nant Mawr Visitor Centre and Tanat Valley Light Railway is now home to the one-of-a-kind Monoloco engine and there are big plans to get it back on track.

The owner, Richard Morris, has loaned the collection to the visitor centre with a view to it becoming a permanent home.

Visitor centre trustee and rail enthusiast Mark Hignett is now hoping to have a section of the 20-year-old monorail up and running by Easter.

“Sixteen years ago I had an email out of the blue asking whether I was interested on taking on Richard Morris’ collection, but for one reason or another it never happened,” Mark said. “Then in June last year, I was asked again whether I was still interested and of course I said yes.”

However, Mark was told he could have the Monoloco train on three conditions.

“I was told I had to take it all,” he said. “That might not seem like much but Richard, who is very much an eccentric, had a whole yard at his house in Blaenau Ffestiniog filled with pieces and containers.

“They said I had to remove all the rubbish on site – and lastly, I had to have it all gone within six weeks.”

Mark and a group of volunteers from Tanat Railway funded the costly move and made 17 trips in 10 days to Richard’s house to pick up the collection.

He is now appealing for volunteers to help with the ambitious project to have a demo track up and running by spring.

He added: “We need people to help with everything from painting to track laying to carpentry. You don’t need to be an expert to help – it’s one all the family can get involved with.

“Then, hopefully, by the Heritage Open Days we will be able to put on passenger rides.”

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Mark on 01948 781079 or visit nantmawrvisitorcentre.co.uk