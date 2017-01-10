New air ambulance to be funded by fines

The Midlands Air Ambulance is set to be awarded £1 million from banking fines which will go towards a new upgraded helicopter.

The charity, which covers numerous counties including Shropshire, learned of the windfall in the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond’s, autumn statement in November.

Hanna Sebright, chief executive for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, claimed that the additional funds would prove highly beneficial for the charity’s work.

She said: “The injection of funds via the banking fine comes as very welcome news at the charity as it will help further enhance our vitally important emergency service. The allocation has enabled us to place an order for an upgraded H145 helicopter, which will cost in total approximately £7 million.”

The new H145 helicopter provides a number of benefits including a larger interior so young patients can be flown accompanied by a parent or the elderly with a carer or spouse.

It will also enable improved medical equipment to be carried on board to treat more complex emergencies.

Ms Sebright added: “The new helicopter will be built over the next 18 months and will become operational in 2018. It is positive news for us at the charity and the communities we serve as it will ultimately benefit our patients for generations to come.”