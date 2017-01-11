Get off our land!

An argument over who owns a piece of land in West Felton is threatening to jeopardise a new housing estate.

In 2014 Galliers Homes submitted a planning application to Shropshire Council to build 25 homes on land near The Cross, West Felton, but issues were raised over the pedestrian access from the new homes to the village.

The developers said it would provide a footpath for residents using the narrow grass verge and part of the carriageway on the western side of Holyhead Road – reducing the road from 6.3 metres to 5.5 metres.

But resident Chris Jones, who strongly objects to the plans, claims the work would encroach on his land.

Shropshire Council’s planning officers recommended the planning committee approve the plans, but councillors decided to refuse permission. However, Galliers Homes subsequently took the case to appeal and won.

Mr Jones said: “There has been a lot of to-ing and fro-ing over who owns part of this grass verge which they need to build the footpath, but I have deeds that precede 1933 showing it’s mine.

“The planning officers at Shropshire Council made a huge assumption they own it but now they can’t prove it. It’s laziness and incompetence on their behalf.”

Mr Jones says he met with Shropshire Council highways officer Mark Wootton in March last year and produced the deeds.

“He said it appeared I had a case,” Mr Jones said.

“He said if I sent him the documents he would take them to the legal department. I sent them over in May and they were signed for at Shropshire Council – but now he has gone to ground and I’ve heard nothing since.”

He also met with deputy council leader Steve Charmley, who objected to the plans.

Mr Jones added: “It’s incredible that the deputy leader, the people who are working for us, don’t seem to be running things.

“They are run by the unelected officers and some of them seem to have their own agenda and go off-piste.”

His neighbour, also called Chris Jones, fears the work also threatens to destroy the village’s oldest and tallest tree.

He says the new footpath would destroy the roots of the Scots Pine tree which is subject to a tree preservation order, and cause a major safety issue.

Mr Jones added: “There is a strong suspicion among residents that planning officers have been incompetent in recommending a new footpath plan using land they have no control over and are now keeping very quiet in the hope the issue will go away.”

Shropshire Council was unable to provide a comment.

A legal expert today told the Advertizer: “If the home owners have the deeds to their properties, and they show the land belongs to them, then on the face of it the work cannot go ahead.

“It would seem the only way the work could go ahead would be for the land to be the subject of a compulsory purchase order.”