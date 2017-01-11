Tourist centre plans are off to bright start

Moves to reopen Oswestry’s Tourist Information Centre at Mile End have got off to a positive start.

Clive Knowles, chairman of the British Ironwork Centre, launched the bid earlier this month after it was closed by Shropshire Council last year, and called on volunteers to give their time to see the centre open seven days a week.

He said so far a number of people had come forward, as well as companies offering refreshments and supplies, and hopes Shropshire Council will provide the building rent free.

Mr Knowles said: “This is the biggest community and town effort seen to date to bridge the absence in council funding.

“We meet 10 volunteers this weekend for coffee – some really high-calibre people, all totally committed to the town and genuinely worried over its future well fair.

“Also surprisingly, and what was incredibly inspiring, was that a few companies have now stepped forward to supply services and materials.”

Within 24 hours of the initiative being announced, North Shropshire College stepped forward to offer help from students on its tourism course, while Oswestry Cambrian Rotary Club also got in touch.

Mike Lade, of the club, said: “We have a team of members on stand-by to clean the place up, and Cambrian Rotary will be supporting the British Ironworks Centre initiative to open the tourism centre.

“This is a great initiative that brings together the business community and the voluntary sector locally for the benefit of the town.”

Mr Knowles said that while a great start had been made, they still need more support, and urged the few who have criticised the initiative to be more proactive.

He said: “Those who need to see greater footfall on the town streets, we would ask you now to step forward and help.

“This is a community effort. We want to hear from all those businesses that enjoy the added sales or benefits from visitors coming into Oswestry.

“It's important not to leave this task – and other efforts for the town – to the minority few.

“The alternative, is more retailers closing, more shopfronts looking in despair and, ultimately, no-one wanting to shop here.”

n If you are willing to volunteer but need more information, visit the British Ironwork Centre every weekend to get more details.