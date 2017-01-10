Petition grows - but Brogyntyn Hall work continues

Hundreds of people have backed a campaign to stop plans to demolish a section of Brogyntyn Hall.

Oswestry resident Thomas James launched a petition, which has been signed more than 800 times, to preserve the former stately home.

But new documents have revealed demolition work could begin within the coming weeks.

Mr James said the public needed assurances about the future of the building.

“It started off as a rant because I love the building,” Mr James said.

“But then I realised a lot of people don’t actually know there are plans to knock down a section of Brogyntyn Hall.

“Let alone the fact this magnificent building is old and holds history, it has also been host to some magical, historical figures and icons such as President Kennedy, Eric Clapton and The Rolling Stones.”

Shropshire Council approved the planning application from J Ross Developments in 2015 to demolish part of the Grade II listed building’s service wing – also known as the East Wing – and convert the existing farmhouse into 11 homes.

The plans also include building 50 homes within the 93-acre grounds.

The latest proposal for temporary work at the hall, which was submitted at the end of last year, reveals work could begin sooner than expected, stating: “Works are due to commence imminently on erecting scaffolding to the main hall with an estimated duration of eight to 10 weeks for this part of the works to be completed.

“The previously-approved demolition works, to remove part of the East Wing of the hall, will commence following on from the completion of the scaffolding works.”

Mr James said he hoped the hall could be restored and reopened as a public house, like Erddig in Wrexham, but says he hasn’t heard back from the developers.

However, the petition has not got the support of Oswestry Civic Society and its chairman, Saffron Rainey, who is a relative of Lord Harlech, a former owner of the sprawling estate.

Mr Rainey believes knocking down the service wing might be the only way to save the rest of the building.

J Ross Developments was not available for comment.

The petition can be found at goo.gl/K5BrN0