Six men face trial over rape of young girl from Deeside

A young girl was passed around different men and raped in the back of vehicles parked in various locations, it was alleged yesterday.

On one occasion it was alleged that one man held her leg while another raped her in the back of a van.

The complainant believed that it may have been filmed on a mobile phone.

On another occasion the girl was said to be so frightened that she held hands with another girl as another man raped her, it was claimed.

Prosecuting barrister John Philpotts said that the girl was abused between the ages of 13 and 17 after he said she had been identified “as vulnerable” by members of the travelling community.

“We say they took advantage of her vulnerabilities to use and abuse her sexually,” said Mr Philpotts.

Six men have gone on trial at Mold Crown Court.

Rocky Evans, 22, of Old Hall Road, Elton, Chester, faces four charges of rape, one charge of sexual assault, and two charges of people trafficking for sexual exploitation.

James Dean Evans, 21, of Alvaney View in Elton, faces three charges of rape.

Jimmy Dean Holden, 20, of River View caravan park, Tan House Lane, Widnes, faces two rape charges.

Silvester Martin Price, 19, of Ascot Close, Albany Park, Oswestry, faces one rape charge.

Danny Arthur Roberts, 31, of Park Hall Caravan site, Oswestry, faces two rape charges and Billy Joe Evans, 21, of Park Hall caravan site, Oswestry, faces one rape charge.

Mr Philpotts told the jury that others had also been charged with abusing the girl, but it had been decided it would be too complex and unwieldy to have them all in one trial.

The complainant, now aged 20, had told a drug and alcohol worker that she had been raped more than once after she said that members of the travelling community “passed her around” among themselves.

In a series of lengthy interviews with the police, the woman from Deeside said the first time at the age of 13 she had smoked cannabis and was “dead nervous”.

She said the first she met was Rocky Evans through another girl.

It was alleged he would pick her up in his van and she said he would “pressurise me for sex for ages and ages”.

She added: “That is what they are like. I used to say no all the time, but because they pester you so much I have just got to give in and do it.”

The girl said she had tried to walk away from it but they would lock the van doors.

“They will not let you go until they get what they want,” she told police.

Mr Philpotts told the jury it was rape because she did not truly consent, but submitted to it.

The first time she got into the van she expected to go and chill or socialise with them, or have a few drinks. But that was not what happened.

Mr Philpotts said that arrangements were made through another girl, through Facebook or directly after it was alleged the other girl gave them her number.

If she did not answer the phone they would drive up and down the road with music blaring, she claimed. She felt upset, angry and helpless.

Mr Philpotts said that she was very young and was too scared to say anything to anyone.

“The prosecution case in a nutshell is that she was used communally by these defendants and others as a sort of resource,” he claimed.

On one occasion the two girls refused to get into a van, were chased by two men and they ended up in the van parked behind a church in Hawarden.

It was alleged that Holden raped her in the back of the van and she held hands with the other girl who was having sex with another.

Mr Philpotts said that an important feature of the case was that the men would discard their boxer shorts afterwards in an attempt to ensure that there was no forensic evidence.

“These men knew what they were doing was unlawful,” alleged Mr Philpotts.

The trial, which is expected to last about four weeks, is proceeding before Judge Rhys Rowlands.