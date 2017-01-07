Marches students crowned Lego champions

Published date: 07 January 2017 |
Published by: Staff reporter
Read more articles by Staff reporter Email reporter

 

The first Lego League tournament has been won by students from The Marches School in Oswestry.

Pupils from Years 7 and 8 travelled to Daresbury Laboratory, near Warrington and aided by their coaches – Year 12 student Finley Hudson and science teachers Rob Jones and Russ Oliver – won the Best Robot award.

The team had been developing their robot in an after-school club since September.

The group also had to research and present talks on an animal issue, their robot design and demonstrate teamwork skills.

  • See full story in the Advertizer

 

Featured Businesses

  • Amandas Bedroom Centre
    Beds, mattresses and much more
    More »
  • Owens Travelmaster Holidays
    Coach holidays and day trips - all tours include traverl by modern executive coaches, many include door to door pick up. Check our new 2011 brochure out now
    More »
  • Direct Blinds
    Quality Made to Measure Curtains. Roller Blinds, Wooden Blinds, Conservatory Blinds, Vertical Blinds, Roman Blinds
    View website »
  • Autumn Kapal
    Wedding Fayre & Bridal Show at The Albrighton Hall Hotel & Spa, Sunday 26th April 11:00 till 4:00. We have everything you need to make your perfect wedding all under one roof!
    View website »
View all adverts