Marches students crowned Lego champions

The first Lego League tournament has been won by students from The Marches School in Oswestry.

Pupils from Years 7 and 8 travelled to Daresbury Laboratory, near Warrington and aided by their coaches – Year 12 student Finley Hudson and science teachers Rob Jones and Russ Oliver – won the Best Robot award.

The team had been developing their robot in an after-school club since September.

The group also had to research and present talks on an animal issue, their robot design and demonstrate teamwork skills.