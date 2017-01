The air ambulance has landed at the scene of a two vehicle crash near Oswestry.

Emergency services were called to Long Oak on the A5 at 3pm this afternoon.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said the incident between a HGV and a van happened near Deb's Diner.

The van driver, a man in his 20s, has been taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital via land ambulance.

The road is still closed in both directions.

More to follow.