Steps are taken to help charities

A walking challenge has raised more than £18,000 for charity.

The inaugural Oswestry Round Challenge launched just six months ago and has had a phenomenal response in aid of the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund and Cancer Research UK.

The walk is a 33-mile circular route combining parts of Offa’s Dyke Path and the Montgomery and Llangollen canals.

It was created by Dave Andrews and his wife Jane and led to a two-day walking event which took place in June from the Lion Quays at Moreton.

Dave said: “I was treated at the Lingen Davies Centre at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for prostate cancer and the book and challenge are our way of giving something back for the wonderful treatment and care I received.

“Jane and I are immensely proud our little book has raised so much.

“I’m now working on another book, Gobowen to Everest, to raise more money for these charities, which will be out next year.”

To find out more about the Oswestry Round visit www.oswestryround.co.uk