Oswestry Brownies group dig deep in bid to preserve history on site

A BROWNIE group from Oswestry has buried a time capsule at a new housing development in the town.

David Wilson Homes invited the girls from Oswestry Brownies to its Montgomery Place development in Morda Road, to leave their memories in the ground for years to come.

Eleanor Davies, group leader said: “We were delighted to be chosen to bury a time capsule and the girls have enjoyed writing about themselves and collecting items to put in the tube.

“We hope that when the tube is opened in many years to come the recipients will also enjoy the contents.”

The group filled the capsule, to be opened in 50 years’ time, with a variety of items they collected to represent the local area and their unit.

The tube contains a coin from Bethan Miller, a copy of that week’s Radio Times from Felicity Davies and Darcey Edwards included a piece she had written about herself.

Sharon Price, sales adviser at the David Wilson Homes Montgomery Place development, said: “We were delighted to welcome the Brownies to Montgomery Place. They have created a brilliant snapshot of life at the time the development is being built, filling the capsule with interesting items which I’m sure people will be thrilled to uncover in years to come.”