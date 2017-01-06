The long wait goes on in Ferrers Road, Oswestry

Residents who have spent more than two years trying to set up a parking scheme to prevent shoppers clogging up their Oswestry street have been told: You’ll have to wait a little longer…

A residents’ parking scheme was launched in Ferrers Road in 1995, but according to residents it was allowed to drift following the introduction of Shropshire Council in 2009 as the authority wanted to devise a new, county-wide policy.

In a letter to Oswestry Town Council’s planning committee, Peter Lloyd, the secretary of the Trinity Area Residents’ Association, said: “It’s unclear why, but after the handover to the new authority, and pending the new policy, the existing scheme was allowed to drift. Although permits were still issued, administration and enforcement became perfunctory.

“In 2014 residents began a conversation with Shropshire Council in an attempt to improve parking. We have been partly successful, and partly unsuccessful as we explore the possibility of introducing a traffic order creating a residents’-only scheme.

“We have followed the complex procedure stipulated in Shropshire Council’s residents’ parking policy. All households were leafleted and canvassed and a ballot and public meeting were held, producing a majority in favour of the changes.

“This should have triggered action from highways officers who would examine the practicability of the measure we were asking for.

“Instead, we were told Shropshire Council had decided to draw up another new parking policy and that we would have to wait for that before any changes can be made to the Ferrers Road scheme. Presumably we will have to begin again, this time following the new process.”

Residents say the few parking spaces in their street are taken up by town-centre workers and shoppers trying to avoid having to pay to use the nearby town-centre car parks.

Mr Lloyd adds: “It is very frustrating, after so many hours of effort by so many people to solve a problem that is so important to the community, to find that after two years we are almost back where we started.

“We have come to Oswestry Town Council to make you aware of the difficulties we face. And we would like to ask for your support in our attempt to ensure Shropshire Council quickly arrives at a clear and effective process through which communities can resolve problems like ours in a speedy and decisive manner.”

Mayor Cllr Paul Milner told the Development and Planning Committee meeting: “We have agreed as a council to try to help the residents’ association, and to get residents-only parking there.

“They did a lot of work in 2014 and were very close to getting it through.

“I propose we try to ask Shropshire Council to get a resolution to this as soon as possible so a scheme can be implemented in their area.”

But committee member Cllr Vince Hunt, who is also a member of Shropshire Council, said the residents may have to wait another six months or so. “This is a difficult one. The problem for the council is there are a number of different schemes in operation across the county – they are almost as diverse as the population of Shropshire. It’s a complete mess and it is being sorted out,” he said.

“The council is trying to pull all these into one scheme for the whole county.

“I have already had two or three meetings with the portfolio holder to try to get a resolution as soon as possible. It seems likely the work being done will mean a new policy will be ready for public consultation by next summer.”

Cllr Milner added: “People do park their cars in the street and then walk to the town centre where they work. I don’t know why they do this when they could leave their car in the Oak Street car park all day for £1.

“It must be very frustrating for residents after a long day at work to drive home and then have to park two streets away from where they live.”