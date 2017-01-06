Knife Angel creator 'goes it alone'

The creator of British Ironworks’s iconic ‘Knife Angel’ says he is chasing bigger and bigger projects after deciding to go it alone next year.

Alfie Bradley, 26, worked at the British Ironworks, near Oswestry, for three years, but now has a workspace near The Venue, after become a freelance sculptor.

He said his decision was down to completing two big projects, including the well-received Angel, and would welcome any big project ideas.

“I’ve decided to freelance as I’ve done what I had to do at British Ironworks,” he said.

“I don’t think there was any point in working for someone else, so I wanted to get off and make my own way. I’ve left the Ironworks on good terms.

“After building the gorilla and the Knife Angel, I was thinking there wouldn’t be bigger things to do at the Ironworks. I’ve loved doing big projects, and would welcome it if anyone comes forward with one of them.

“I would be up for doing anything like that.”

Alfie says he’s currently keeping himself busy as he tries to raise enough money for a working space of his own, but insisted he is always thinking big about his project.

He added: “I’ll be doing smaller projects to keep myself ticking over. I’ve just finished a commission for someone within Shropshire.

“I’m renting my own workshop near The Venue, outside Oswestry. It’s nice to have my own space in there and it covers my needs, but I’d like to buy my own at some point.

“The plan is to have a bright future and make a big project. I want to do a blue whale, and it would be nice to do something with guns after the ‘Knife Angel’. I might even put in a bid to do the dragon in Chirk.”