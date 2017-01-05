Chirk-based Kronospan pushes ahead with extension despite planning refusal

A major manufacturing firm has pushed on with plans to build a multi-million pound extension, despite being refused planning permission.

Last year, Chirk-based wood panel manufacturer Kronospan applied to Wrexham Council for permission to build an extension to house a new melamine facing press but the proposals were turned down.

Now Kronospan has appealed to the Planning Inspectorate but revealed in a statement supporting the application that construction work on the extension had already begun and was “substantially complete”.

Bosses say if the appeal is upheld, the effect would be to grant retrospective planning permission for the development.

Wrexham Council turned the application down on the grounds it would have a negative impact on the landscape of the area, as well as the character and setting of the World Heritage site at Pontcysyllte Aqueduct.

Members also said the development would impact on Chirk Castle, particularly the park and gardens.

Chirk North councillor Ian Roberts said Kronospan has shown no respect for the planning process by pushing ahead with construction.

He said: “I am not surprised they have already begun development but I would be surprised if the Planning Inspectorate overturns the decision.

“The public in Chirk were determined that this would not happen and it seems there is not a great deal of respect for the planning process on the part of Kronospan.”

Clwyd South AM Ken Skates was unavailable for comment.

The melamine facing of MDF/particle board is currently undertaken within a series of process buildings and warehouses at the site. These buildings currently house the melamine facing presses, the equipment used to apply melamine sheets to the MDF/particle board manufactured at the site.

To facilitate the development, Kronospan says it will be necessary to demolish and relocate the hydraulic oil and diesel storage tanks, a vehicle filling station, garage service building and other associated infrastructure that are located in the footprint of the proposed building extension.

Melamine faced board has been produced on the Chirk manufacturing site since the start of operations in 1973.

The firm says the product is essential to the viability of the plant and represents almost 60 per cent of the total £230+ million turnover of the UK business.

Bosses claim the existing production equipment is dated and inefficient, and the process flow does not help achieve good productivity. They say the appeal proposal is necessary to enable the business to re-configure the melamine facing department to ensure it is much more productive and efficient.

The existing equipment limits the business’ ability to respond to customer specific demands and as such inhibits the efficiency of the business at the site. The appeal proposal represents a capital investment of £20 million.

A statement submitted alongside the appeal reads: “The existing equipment limits the business’ ability to respond to customer specific demands and as such inhibits the efficiency of the business at the site.”