Police appeal for missing Oswestry teen

Police are searching for an Oswestry teenager who has been missing since the start of the week.

Caitlin Normoyle, 15, who has connections with the Coventry area, is described as 5'5" tall, of slim build with shoulder length light brown, curly hair, and brown eyes.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "She is believed to have been wearing a black Adidas tracksuit and black Adidas trainers with white stripes, as well as rosemary beads when she was last seen.

"Caitlyn has now not been seen for more than 48 hours and we ask anybody who may have seen her or anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact West Mercia Police on 101.”