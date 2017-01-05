Future is looking brighter for village 'Parish Pump'

A popular parish hall bar could have a brighter outlook in 2017 following concerns it may be closing.

Fears were raised after the current landlords of the Criftins Parish Pump handed in their notice to leave in the spring.

But the Advertizer has learned that two people may have come forward to take on both the bar and the village post office, which is based in the foyer of the building.

Treasurer of the parish hall committee, John Driskell, said: “There are some people interested in taking on the pub and the post office and negotiations are ongoing.

“We hope to know more in the New in the New Year.