Talks over Ellesmere Market Hall

Talks will take place later this month to discuss the future of Ellesmere market hall.

All Together Ellesmere (ATE), the group which runs the hall on Scotland Street, will meet with the town council and Shropshire Council.

Lincoln McMullan, chairman of ATE, said the group is looking to extend the lease on the town council-owned building which runs out in March 2018.

“We are meeting with the councils to see how far we have come and look at the next step going forward,” he said. “There’s no point waiting until 2018 to see if we are going to extend the lease.

“But everything is running smoothly at the moment so we need to find out where we stand and hopefully move forward.”

The group distributed hundreds of questionnaires around the town earlier this year to find out what residents would like to see at the market hall.

Mr McMullan (pictured) said despite the lack of support for the Tuesday market, more people are using the market hall to take part in evening classes.

“The dog training and the martial arts sessions are very popular, and I’ve had more people enquiring about coming in to hold events,” he added.

“So things are looking good for the market hall but people still need to support it.”