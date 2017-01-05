Enrico's ambitious Italian eatery plan hit by new delay

An Oswestry baker has admitted his dream of opening the town’s first ever authentic trattoria restaurant has stalled.

Enrico Vittone, who used to operate a successful takeaway eatery on the Bailey Head, had arranged to fill the former Co-operative Bank in The Cross, and had hoped to be up and running before Christmas.

But the Italian, who also saw plans to use a former dry cleaners in Bailey Street fall through, says the issue over use of the former bank is yet to be solved by solicitors.

“We’re waiting for the solicitors at the Co-operative Bank to make some adjustments,” he said.

“The building used to be owned by the Britannia Building Society before it was taken over by the Co-op.

“There are a few issues to still work out, so we’re waiting for the solicitors on this. My equipment is in the building where we’re hopefully opening the kitchen, but we don’t know when.

“We’re still in limbo here. I’m not working and because it’s the new year holiday time, there’s nothing happening yet – but hopefully we’ll hear by mid-January.

“The last time we spoke to the solicitors in December, they said it takes around eight weeks to sort this type of thing out, but with Christmas and the new year, it might be mid-February before we know.”

It is the latest in a lengthening line of setbacks for Mr Vittone, who established his previous business without financial support from banks.

He told the Advertizer in July: “If this doesn’t happen, then I’ll go to Plan B, then C, D and E if I have to.

“I will make my dream a reality one day with the help of others or without it.”