I'm fighting for fire engine that saved my life

A woman from Weston Rhyn who was rescued from a house fire has backed efforts to stop service cuts in Wrexham.

Ellie Minter said she owes her life to crews from Wrexham and Oswestry who attended the blaze at her home – and has spoken out against North Wales Fire and Rescue Authority’s plans to cut Wrexham Fire Station’s second engine.

“They saved my life and I was told the equipment used by the Wrexham crew to get me out was essential,” the 51-year-old said.

“If it wasn’t for that second engine from Wrexham, I wouldn’t be here now – and that’s why I’m supporting the campaign to save it.”

Ellie was pulled from the property unconscious after the fire spread from a smouldering log to curtains caused a “flashover” that blew out her patio doors.

“I have no sense of smell so wasn’t aware of anything untoward,” said Ellie, who was upstairs at the time.

“One minute I was upstairs going about my business, the next minute I was lying on the lawn being tended to by firefighters.

“Someone else will need that engine next week or next month. You can’t mess with people’s lives.”

Ellie’s neighbours reported flames as high as the house, which was so badly damaged it will be the summer before she can move back from her daughter’s.

But fortunately, she suffered only from smoke inhalation.

Last year, 500 people marched through Wrexham to demand the authority kept the fire engine – one of just two full-time fire engines in the town.

The consultation on the proposal has ended and the North Wales Fire and Rescue Authority will make a final decision in March.