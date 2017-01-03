Orthopaedic hospital's peacock mascot dies after 22 years' service

A much-loved peacock who has lived at the Orthopaedic hospital in Gobowen for the last 22 years has died.

Staff and patients are coming to terms with the sad news after Percy passed away on Monday.

He has been an institution at the hospital for more than two decades, having flown in from nearby Park Hall, and never left.

Over time he has become a firm favourite with staff and patients – especially children receiving treatment at the hospital.

Percy was taken ill before Christmas and was rushed to a local vet for treatment, only to rally and return to the hospital in time for the festive season.

But he took a sudden turn for the worse last week and passed away in the arms of Tracy Dunbar, a medical secretary at the hospital who helped look after him in recent years.

Mark Brandreth, chief executive at RJAH said: “This is very sad news, especially coming right at the start of the new year. Percy has brought joy to so many people over such a long period of time.

“We had thought we were losing him just before Christmas, only for him to make something of a miraculous recovery. We even arranged for a new shelter to be put up for him to help keep him warm and dry, but it seems old age has caught up with him in the end.

“Percy had become something of a legend here at RJAH. He will be sadly missed but very fondly remembered.”

Percy was well-known in the area and had a reputation for his sometimes grumpy demeanour. He once had a mate at the hospital who he eventually chased away and he was known to have shown his displeasure to moving cars.

Frank Collins, trust chairman added: “We have been inundated with messages on social media since news broke of Percy’s passing. The sad reaction reflects his place in our culture.

“We shall give thought now, to how we recognise and remember his life at RJAH.”