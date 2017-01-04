Villagers angry after ancient hedge is torn up in St Martins

Furious residents in St Martins have called on a housing developer to protect an ancient hedge.

People in the village are up in arms at the prospect of the shrubbery being dug up as part of the new Irvine Gardens housing estate which is being built by Pickstock Homes, of Oswestry.

And they took the opportunity to vent their annoyance to development director Nick Scott as they packed out last week’s parish council meeting.

It comes after one hedge between the new estate and The Keys public house had already been removed during the first phase of the development.

Chairman of the parish council, Sue Schofield, said in both cases the hedges are ancient, with their own eco-system, adding that there is nothing in the planning permission to include their removal.

She continued: “Initially we had agreed to see two openings in the hedge to allow pedestrians through. But Nick Scott felt it was necessary to take up the whole hedge.

“A lot of people got very upset about it.”

Cllr Schofield said if the hedge – which runs along the B5069 Overton Road – is removed Pickstock Homes have said they will replace it with a new hedge or metal railings.

She continued: “A new hedge would take 10 to 15 years to grow to the size of the current one – I can’t see a reason in doing that.

“We have had a lot of hedges removed with the new homes being built in St Martins. We are a village not a town and railings suggest a town and this is the main thoroughfare through the village. We want it to remain a village despite the fact that it is growing.

“Mr Scott received quite a grilling and he has gone away with the understanding that the council, on behalf of the community, would not want to see that hedge taken up and if he does then he will have to go back to Shropshire Council for planning permission.”

No-one from Pickstock Homes was available to comment.