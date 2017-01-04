Hallmark Security North West Counties League First Division

FC Oswestry Town 1, Sandbach 5

FC Oswestry’s poor run of form continued with a heavy defeat at the hands of Sandbach.

Sandbach’s passing style caused problems from the outset for the home team and they had few goal-scoring opportunities.

Alun Morris went close with a header from a Callum Graybrook corner and Jack Harris and the returning Brendan Price caused problems down the left.

But Sandbach took the lead on 30 minutes with a header from a corner. Oswestry were soon back on level terms when Harris latched on to a Price through ball to round the keeper and score.

The away side regained the lead on the stroke of half-time when Josh Lane rose at the far post to head home.

Oswestry started the second half well until a clash of heads between Matt Turner and the Sandbach number 7 resulted in Turner going off to hospital for stitches. Oswestry went down to 10 men as they had made all three substitutions. This affected the home side and Sandbach went on to score three more goals.

Oswestry finished 2016 in ninth place in the league but manager Michael Barton insists there is plenty to look forward to in 2017.