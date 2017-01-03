Bollards in Cross Street, Oswestry

Shropshire Council was looking to spend thousands of pounds on a new bollard system in Cross Street – at the same time as one of its leading councillors was leading a campaign to open the road to traffic.

Highways officers have a pot of money, believed to be around £50,000, to spend on automated bollards in Arthur Street, Bailey Head, New Street and Cross Street.

And the Adverizer understands they sent documentation to Oswestry councillors while deputy leader Steve Charmley was campaigning to open the roads to traffic.

Cllr Charmley had revealed members of the Oswestry Townscape and Transport Forum will meet early this year to discuss a possible trial of opening up Cross Street to motorists.

The news that officers were working to a totally different agenda could be embarrassing for one of the county’s most high-profile councillors.

Cllr Charmley told the Advertizer: “I have met with council officers and raised my concerns.

“I think these plans are a bit premature given the townscape group are due to meet. They have taken it on board and have agreed to shelve the plans for now.

“I will reiterate, I do think the road needs to be opened up.

“We need to sit down and have a good look at it and get some feedback from the businesses.

“I know a lot of businesses in the town are struggling and we need to be doing anything we can to help them.”

The town centre road is currently closed to cars between 10am and 4pm Monday to Saturday.

At the moment, the road is shut off by manual lockable bollards, and Shropshire pays Oswestry Town Council £12,000 a year to open and close them.

Under the new plans, a single, larger bollard would be installed and would be raised and lowered automatically after a timer was set. It would have sensors installed to ensure nothing was obstructing it. Before rising, a warning would sound for 20 seconds and a red light would flash. Once it was in place, a red light would remain on.

In an emergency, the bollard could be lowered by entering a code into a keypad on a nearby pillar which will house the controls, or by the use of a fob.

The scheme is believed to cost £50,000.

Yossi Gliksman, the owner of Upstairs Downstairs and former chairman of the Oswestry Chamber of Commerce, who has passionately campaigned to make Cross Street more accessible, said the plans by Shropshire Council officers to make pedestriansation more permanent were a “death sentence.”

“Everyone always asks me what will I think will save the town and I always say opening up Cross Street,” he said.

“There needs to be a full and very public consultation before they do anything like this and they should meet with a group of retailers in the town.

“I feel like we’re being ignored. This is supposed to be a democracy and they need to listen to us.”