Woman's body found in canal near Chirk

A woman’s body has been found by members of the public in a canal near Chirk.

The woman was found around midday on January 1 in the canal near to The Poachers Pocket Pub, Chirk Bank, Weston Rhyn, Wrexham.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A statement from West Merica Police said: “Police are carrying out enquiries after a woman’s body was discovered in the canal near to The Poachers Pocket pub in Chirk.

“The discovery was made by members of the public at just before midday today (Sunday 1 January).

“At the moment, the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious. Police are carrying out enquiries to establish the identity of the deceased and how she came to be in the canal.

“If anyone has any information that could help police with their enquiries they should call 101 and quote incident 448s of 1 January 2017.”