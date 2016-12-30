Orthopaedic Hospital puts on festive fun for young patients

CHILDREN affected by Muscular Dystrophy enjoyed a festive fun day put on by the neuromascular team at the Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen.

The team, which was awarded Centre of Excellence status earlier this year, teamed up with Muscular Dystrophy UK to put the event on at The Venue at Park Hall.

More than 50 children and adults from across the West Midlands attended and while the children met Father Christmas, parents were able to speak to expert specialists and staff from the charity.

Claire Bassie, neuromascular advanced nurse practitioner at RJAH said: “We are delighted to have been able to work with Muscular Dystrophy UK to provide such a fun day for all the families.

“Events like this are important as it helps families realise they are not alone and to be able to discuss their individual situations with like-minded people who really know and understand what they are going through.”

The event, which was free for families to attend, included a festive lunch and activities for the children.

Oswestry’s specialist team currently looks after 1,046 local patients, who receive expert advice, physiotherapy and hydrotherapy crucial to maintaining their health and wellbeing.