The work that goes on under the radar

WHILE most of us were opening presents and enjoying an abundance of food and drink on Christmas Day, the children at Hope House Hospice in Morda were more concerned with spending valuable time with their families.

Almost all the children cared for at the hospice are life limited or terminally ill.

Hope House takes care of new-born babies to 25-year-olds, and provides varying degrees of support for relatives.

The Advertizer got into the Christmas spirit by providing the hospice with a bumper bundle of Frozen books and stickers, kindly donated by Panini.

Clearly pleased with the gift, area fundraiser at Hope House Lynsey Kilvert said: “Frozen is a really popular film. It’s quite a girly film, but boys love it as well.

“The care team and play leaders will give the books to all the children.”

At any one time, there can be up to eight children staying at the hospice, although five are able to take their whole families.

This can make for an often-busy schedule.

“Last year the hospice cared for 321 children and we helped more than 700 families,” Lynsey said.

Caring for children with serious illnesses is just one of many services the compassionate workers at Hope House offer which, according to Lynsey, can often go under the radar.

“A lot of people know we’re respite care, but they don’t realise all the extra work we do, like helping brothers and sisters, helping any family who have lost a child or any child who has lost a parent,” she says.

“We have a social work team who help the families with any issues, and even organise the child’s funeral if that’s what they want us to do.

“We also have nurses who support families who have had a still-born baby.

“We do end-of-life care, but for the majority of the time the children are getting to do the things they don’t get to do normally.

“Some of them, due to medication, may have a change in prognosis and may live longer than expected, but most of them will be with us sadly until the day they die, which could be 10 or 20 years.”

Lynsey revealed Hope House receives only a month’s worth of funding to sustain the hospice, meaning the majority of fundraising comes from the generous donations of the community.

She was quick to point out, though, that positives can be derived from that, such as the lack of restriction.

“The great thing is we don’t have any particular deadlines, or any rules and regulations, so we will do what the family wants,” she explained.

“Some families might want to go out on their own for days out and just want help at night time with things like reading. With some families, the carers will go out with them, and we organise trips here as well.

“Last summer we went to Wonderland in Telford and we get tickets to Shrewsbury Town FC where we take a lot of the children, our older boys especially, and we have cinema trips.

“The majority of our money is raised by the community simply deciding the things they want to do themselves, such as taking part in the Shrewsbury half- marathon, holding a bake sale, climbing Snowdon – the majority of the money is raised that way.

“We do have people who give one-off donations and others who regularly give money out of their wages.

“We have our lottery which is £1 a week, with £2,000 of prizes every Friday, and we apply for any grants we can get.”

Hope House closes on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day so families can spend valuable time together during the festive period.

n Anyone wishing to donate or volunteer their services to Hope House can visit hopehouse.org.uk or call 01691 671999.