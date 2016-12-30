£3 a month to protect mere - and get free parking!

People are being asked to pay a monthly fee to secure the future of the Mere – in return for free parking.

The Shropshire Great Outdoors Scheme has been launched in a bid to protect country parks and heritage sites managed by Shropshire Council.

Bosses said they must “find new ways of ensuring the future” of country parks.

Under the plans, members would pay £3 a month to include free parking at The Moors and Castlefields car parks at the Mere in Ellesmere, invitations to exclusive events and a family-friendly walks brochure with walks for all sites.

Stuart West, Shropshire Council Cabinet Member for Leisure and Culture said: “Shropshire Council asked residents earlier this year how they would like us to prioritise the way we spend our budget.

“Following this conversation it was clear that we needed to find new ways of ensuring the future of our country parks, heritage sites and rights of way.

“We want to work with people to protect the future of our countryside and the Great Outdoors membership scheme is a fantastic and affordable way of doing that. It could be an ideal present for someone who loves the Shropshire outdoors.”

The authority said funding will help improve habitat management, encourage wildlife to flourish and look after historic monuments.

Membership also entitles members to free parking at the car park at Severn Valley Country Park in Bridgnorth and to other parking at countryside heritage sites where charges apply in the future.

Shropshire Council has 5,500km of rights of way land for the public to enjoy – the equivalent distance of Shropshire to New York.

For more information visit www.shropshiresgreatoutdoors.co.uk