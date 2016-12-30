Free-parking scheme: does it really work?

SHOPPERS may have enjoyed the free-parking offer – but business owners in Oswestry did not feel the benefits.

Oswestry Town Council has annually implemented free parking in its car parks after 2pm during the week running up to Christmas.

Although it has been a hit with the shoppers, some business owners are not so impressed.

During what is traditionally the busiest week of shopping, one owner is feeling lacklustre after a disappointing turnout of customers.

Yossi Gliksman, who runs cooking shop Upstairs Downstairs and is a former chamber of trade chairman, said: “Although we are grateful for the town council for making this gesture, unfortunately it has had no affect on business.

“If anything, we have had the lowest number of customers we have had for a long time.

‘It seems that by 2pm all the shoppers have left town.

“In my opinion we would have benefited more from being asked by the council what times we would prefer. For us, 11am to 5pm would be prime time for us, so in my opinion the 2pm start time has been pointless.”

The town council is concerned that if the free parking offer ran for those times, motorists would leave their cars there all day, giving other shoppers little opportunity to take advantage.

It’s a worry shared by Neil Jenkins, the chairman of Oswestry Chamber of Commerce.

He said: “It’s difficult to offer free parking in the morning because of the fear cars would park there all day and other shoppers would miss out on a space.

“We want to ensure everyone gets a chance to enjoy the free parking.

“As far as we are concerned, the parking has been a roaring success and we hope the council will continue it next year.”