Dan takes the reins at St Martins

New St Martins boss Dan Stevens is targeting 21 points to try to keep the West Midlands Regional League Division One strugglers up.

Ex-FC Oswestry Town boss Stevens will take on The Venue side after a management reshuffle saw previous boss Craig Rogers move upstairs into a director of football role.

Stevens’s first task will be against second-placed Newport Town on January 7, and believes it is a chance for the Saints to start again.

“We have got 14 games left – I think 21 points should see us well,” said Stevens.

“We’ve been talking about this move for about two or three weeks.

“Our target is getting up the table, in the short term. We have the players to do it here – otherwise I wouldn’t have taken the job.”

With games being called off, St Martins have had chance to take stock and have some breathing space.

Stevens is comfortable with the set-up at St Martins, and says there’s nothing to prove when he starts back at The Venue – also home of FC Oswestry.