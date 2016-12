Police are warning drivers to take caution in the fog following a three car crash today on a busy Oswestry road.

The incident happened at 1.05pm on the A5 near the Lions Quay Hotel and involved a white Renault van, a red Vauxhall Zafira and a white Peugeot 207.

A paramedic officer attended, but the victims of the crash suffered none or minor injuries and no one had to be taken to hospital.