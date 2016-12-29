Oswestry postmen and women praised for first-class service in delivering Christmas post

A big thank you has been made by the chairman of Shropshire Council to the postmen and women in Oswestry who were busier than ever in the run-up to the festive period.

Councillor Ann Hartley visited the town’s delivery office and saw first hand the operation of delivering Christmas post.

The festive season is Royal Mail’s busiest period as millions of people shop online for gifts and send Christmas cards and parcels, and this year marks the organisation’s 500th anniversary.

Cllr Hartley said: “At no other time is the hard work and dedication of postmen and women clearer than during the festive period.

“I thank them for the extraordinary lengths they go to ensure Christmas cards and presents are delivered to loved ones on time, and for all they do year round.”

Mark Robinson, Royal Mail delivery office manager, added: “It was a pleasure to showcase our operation and to hear the kind words of encouragement and support.

“We are extremely proud of our postmen and women for all their hard work during the festive season and for continuing our proud history of delivering Christmas mail.”

Meanwhile, strike action by the Communication Workers Union last week did not affect Oswestry Post Office.

Kevin Gilliland, the Post Office group network and sales director, said: “It was business as usual, with more than 50,000 Post Office people on hand on hand to support customers as they made their preparations for Christmas.”