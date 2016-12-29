Chamber boss welcomes Ellesmere Wharf project green light

A multi-million pound development project earmarked for Ellesmere has been given the go-ahead.

Shropshire Council planning officers have approved outline plans for a hotel, restaurant, holiday park, boating marina and 250 homes on the Ellesmere Wharf site.

Councillor Ann Hartley, who represents the town on Shropshire Council, said the news was a “great Christmas present”.

“It’s very exciting,” she said. “The long-term plans have been in the pipeline for the past 20 years. We’ve had to jump through so many hoops to get there and we’ve had so many false starts.

“But this is great news for Ellesmere and a great Christmas present.”

It is estimated the new homes will bring an extra 750 residents to the town and the leisure side of the plans could create up to 180 jobs.

The proposals from Burbury Investments were originally submitted in September 2014 but stalled after the plans came under fire from English Heritage, which objected to the hotel.

The hotel was later reduced from 120 beds to 80 and the shape and the position were changed.

Cllr Hartley, who is also the chairman of the Ellesmere Chamber of Trade and Commerce, added: “Hopefully the plans will increase the number of overnight stays in the town as historically it’s been just day visitors.

“There’s always been quite a few B&Bs but we really needed a big hotel.”

Before building starts, the development details of the layout and scale of the buildings and their appearance will have to be approved by planning officers.