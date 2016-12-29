The people who saved Christmas

MEMBERS of two groups are putting their feet up and taking a well-deserved break after bringing Christmas cheer top the streets.

A group who ‘saved Christmas’ have pledged to resurrect the annual Father Christmas tours next year.

Those looking to reform the Oswestry Round Table stepped in at the last minute to ensure Father Christmas made his annual visit to the area after the popular Santa tour was cancelled by the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes.

And they are now looking ahead to next year.

Geoff Armitage said: “It is certainly something we are looking into next year.

“Oswestry had its very own ‘Carol Wagon’ years ago and this year we have worked with Round Table in Whitchurch to bring theirs here, so whether we use that or make another one remains to be seen, but it will return.”

The branch visited B&M, Stans Superstore in St Martins and Hope House Children’s Hospice over the course of December, including taking part in the Christmas parade, and they raised £141 to be given to local charities.

Mr Armitage added: “It went really well.

“We had a lot of people coming along and it has been interesting for us because we have done this with a view to bringing the Round Table back to Oswestry again.”

The Round Table will be setting up a visit to Stonehouse Brewery in February for prospective members to find out more.

The West Felton community has pulled together to reinstate the annual Santa parade through the village.

Gemma Simpson was disappointed to learn RAOB float would not tour West Felton.

With the help of Amy Jones, Mike Perry and a band of volunteers, the group built and decorated a sleigh and toured the village last week.

“It was raining and freezing but it was a great evening,” Gemma said. “We raised £328 for Severn Hospice too. We’ve definitely got plans to do it again next year as we’ve got everything we need now.”

A group who ‘saved Christmas’ have pledged to resurrect the annual Father Christmas tours next year.

Those looking to reform the Oswestry Round Table stepped in at the last minute to ensure Father Christmas made his annual visit to the area after the popular Santa tour was cancelled by the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes.

And they are now looking ahead to next year.

Geoff Armitage said: “It is certainly something we are looking into next year.

“Oswestry had its very own ‘Carol Wagon’ years ago and this year we have worked with Round Table in Whitchurch to bring theirs here, so whether we use that or make another one remains to be seen, but it will return.”

The branch visited B&M, Stans Superstore in St Martins and Hope House Children’s Hospice over the course of December, including taking part in the Christmas parade, and they raised £141 to be given to local charities.

Mr Armitage added: “It went really well.

“We had a lot of people coming along and it has been interesting for us because we have done this with a view to bringing the Round Table back to Oswestry again.”

The Round Table will be setting up a visit to Stonehouse Brewery in February for prospective members to find out more.

The West Felton community has pulled together to reinstate the annual Santa parade through the village.

Gemma Simpson was disappointed to learn RAOB float would not tour West Felton.

With the help of Amy Jones, Mike Perry and a band of volunteers, the group built and decorated a sleigh and toured the village last week.

“It was raining and freezing but it was a great evening,” Gemma said. “We raised £328 for Severn Hospice too. We’ve definitely got plans to do it again next year as we’ve got everything we need now.”