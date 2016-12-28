Here is the plan that Lidl has come up with to sort out the junction of Shrewsbury Road and Victoria Road when the new supermarket opens.

Confused? So were Oswestry town councillors, who immediately asked for a site meeting to determine for themselves what all the lines on the plan actually mean.

And they warned the drawing may need radical alterations as getting the junction right to cater for the existing road users and cemetery visitors as well as the shoppers attracted by the budget store is vital.

If they get it wrong, it could cause gridlock in the town, they warned.

The road scheme was added to the agenda of last week’s Development and Planning Committee meeting at the last minute, as the plans arrived after the normal deadline.

The agents working for Lidl sent the road plan to the local authority to be studied by councillors, although warned: “This drawing reflects the discussions we had on site at the cemetery in January 2016.

“The drawing should be treated as work in progress, pending some further discussions with Shropshire Council.

“The contractor will be in touch when we have agreed dates for the works to be carried out to ensure the least disruption as possible to parking and access to the cemetery.”

But town councillors want to have their own discussions ahead of the Shropshire Council decision and have asked Lidl for a meeting early in the new year.

Town clerk David Preston told the committee: “This is the first opportunity we have had to look at the plan.

“I would recommend we ask for a site visit in the first week of January. This is important for the town – it’s a very important junction for Oswestry.”

Councillors’ initial thoughts were the design needed to change.

Cllr Chris Schofield said: “We should have seen these plans before the store was approved. This is hugely important for the town – it beggars belief.

“It’s already a nightmare to pass there at rush hour and this will exacerbate that. We have to get this plan right.”

Cllr Vince Hunt, who also sits on Shropshire Council, added: “I appreciate local members are concerned, but at Shropshire we were as much as in the dark as you. We now need to work this through and understand the dynamics of what is being proposed.

“Maybe a roundabout is a better option there.

“My understanding is Lidl will be paying for the road improvements as they would have been part of the planning process. I do not support this junction idea – I think it would be ideal place for a roundabout.”

Mayor Cllr Paul Milner said: “A site meeting would be good to get some understanding of what things will look like.

“This road is a main entrance to Oswestry and I worry it will be dangerous for people coming over the gasworks bridge when there are traffic queues.”

Cllr Alan Davis said: “When the application for the store was made, it went before Shropshire Council and was proposed for approval by officers before Oswestry Town Council was even asked for an opinion. The officers have no real understanding

“Work has taken place on the gasworks bridge to make it stronger and we have seen how traffic has built up when that is going on. I don’t think this scheme will make things any smoother.”

He was also worried about how traffic using the petrol station and car hire business will join Shrewsbury Road. “This has the potential to create more problems,” he said.

Councillors were worried that if the junction becomes congested, drivers will look for short cuts and use surrounding roads as rat runs. “It needs to be solved before the store opens – it will be too late for residents afterwards,” said Cllr Milner.

Cllr Hunt said councillors should see the drawing as a starting point, and not a fait accompli. “This is just the start – it’s a proposal for consultation and discussion,” he said.

“If we all agree it’s not going to work, they’ll have to look at it again, do something about it and come back.

“It’s in everyone’s interests to have a junction that works. If it causes congestion and people can’t get to Lidl to do their shopping, the shop will lose out.

“It’s our duty to ensure they do get it right. If we don’t, instead of being known as a two-hour town, we’ll be a four-hour town – because it’ll take two hours to get out.”