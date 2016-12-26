Hooray for Christmas babies as three Oswestry and Ellesmere women give birth on big day

THERE were three Christmas babies in Oswestry and Ellesmere, all born within the 24 hours of the big day.

At Oswestry's Maternity Unit, based at the RJAH Hospital in Gobowen, Milena Denkova gave birth to a boy just half-an-hour into Christmas Day, at 12.30am.

At the Wrekin Maternity Unit, at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, Hannah Wellings gave birth to a boy at 10.51am.

And an Ellesmere woman, called Aysel Temur, spent most of Christmas Day in labour before she gave birth to a girl at 8.25pm.

Sadly, weights and names not given, or decided.