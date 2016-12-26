Ambitious plans for 'phenomenal' giant dragon statue near Chirk

Ambitious plans to create a giant dragon statue on the England-Wales border are expected to be given an extension.

Intended to mark the gateway to Wales, the dragon would be sited on a 40ft hill on land near Green Lane at Halton, near Chirk.

The emblematic beast, measuring 75ft in height, would be rendered in bronze and would form the main focal point of a new cultural centre and sculptural park.

The park will also feature 11 slate monolith stones to symbolise the fabled Welsh folk stories known collectively as The Mabinogion.

Elsewhere on the site, landscaped gardens with a large covered amphitheatre are planned as part of a development expected to cost around £3m.

Initial plans, which proposed to have the dragon sited on top of a 130ft column, have since been scaled down for the project to achieve the requisite financial backing.

The plans were originally approved by Wrexham Council in 2011, before a bid to secure funding for the project known as Waking the Dragon was launched.

But permission has since lapsed and an application has been made for an extra five years to start development of the project, which is the branchild of Simon Wingett.

The application is due to go before Wrexham Council’s planning committee when it meets in January and it is recommended that permission be granted.

Two letters of objection were received by the council in respect of the plans.

They said the proposal should be rejected unless the council can make safety improvements along this stretch of road.

Representations stressed the local area has changed dramatically over the past 20 years to the point where it is no longer safe to walk along this road.

Problems were also cited with the neighbouring Chirk car boot sale, claiming it had grown out of all proportion and it is not policed at all.

The report states: “The neighbouring McDonald’s restaurant greatly adds to vehicles on the country lanes, not to mention the litter created. The business is now 24/7 and creates unsociable behaviour in the area.

“The neighbouring nursery has caused more traffic on the country lane and this demonstrates that the traffic and pollution has increased significantly.

“Before further development is allowed further infrastructure is required for pedestrians, proper lighting should be installed, better drainage and a decrease in speed limit.”

Proximity of the proposed site to the World Heritage Site at Pontcysyllte Aqueduct was also cited.

Mr Wingett believes the project will complement other feats of engineering in the area, including Chirk Castle and the World Heritage Site at Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, and would attract hundreds of thousands of visitors.

He told the Leader earlier this year: “I think a lot has changed since the plans were first submitted between 2010 and 2011, which were difficult times for the country economically.

“I believe people are a little more forward-thinking now and are realising that Wales deserves its own phenomenal monument.”

A nominal fee of £2 would be charged to visitors to the site, with all proceeds given to charity.